Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmers

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar
Rajasthan’s panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar | Photo: X/@NDTV
Anil Sharma
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Rajasthan’s panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar recently distributed mustard seed minikits to women farmers at a rural service camp organised in gram panchayat Deoli Kalan in Kota district. 
 
According to a senior official from the agriculture department, the free minikits are being distributed to 7,300 women farmers in Kota district to increase the per-acre production rate and productivity of mustard crops. 
 
He added that the minikit contains two kilograms of mustard seed. Among the eligible, women from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and those who are small and marginal farmers are being prioritised. 
 
At the event, Dilawar reaffirmed the state government’s continuous efforts to increase farmers’ income and encourage agricultural production. He added that women factors are the “driving force” behind change in the agricultural sector and empowering them is a key priority of the government. 
 
The minister further urged women farmers to achieve higher production by using approved seed varieties. He added that active participation of women farmers will help the government’s campaign to make farmers self-reliant. 
 
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product (GDP). The state government plans to increase the share by launching new agri-related schemes.

Topics :Mustard SeedRajasthan governmentrajasthanfarmers

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

