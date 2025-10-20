Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmers

Rajasthan’s panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar recently distributed mustard seed minikits to women farmers at a rural service camp organised in gram panchayat Deoli Kalan in Kota district.

According to a senior official from the agriculture department, the free minikits are being distributed to 7,300 women farmers in Kota district to increase the per-acre production rate and productivity of mustard crops.

He added that the minikit contains two kilograms of mustard seed. Among the eligible, women from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and those who are small and marginal farmers are being prioritised.

At the event, Dilawar reaffirmed the state government’s continuous efforts to increase farmers’ income and encourage agricultural production. He added that women factors are the “driving force” behind change in the agricultural sector and empowering them is a key priority of the government.