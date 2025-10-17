Home / Industry / Agriculture / UP's resilient farming model exemplary for small farmers: World Bank chief

UP's resilient farming model exemplary for small farmers: World Bank chief

Recalling his earlier visit to the state, Banga noted that Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated how resilience, cooperatives, and digital tools can combine to form a vibrant and scalable ecosystem

Ajay Banga, World Bank
Speaking at the AgriConnect Flagship event during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank, Banga showcased the UP model | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga has praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts to integrate technology with agriculture, describing the state's "resilient farming model" a global example for small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at the AgriConnect Flagship event during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank, Banga showcased the UP model, having visited the state and seen things for himself in May, said the state's director of information, Vishal Singh.

"The World Bank also posted its chief's speech on X, where he described what he witnessed in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The UP government also put out a statement stating how Banga commended the Yogi Adityanath government for developing an agricultural ecosystem that is resilient by design, stressing that climate adaptability was built into the system from the start rather than added later.

"The way Uttar Pradesh is addressing climate challenges through its farmers is remarkable," Banga said in his speech that was shared by the UP government.

According to the statement, the World Bank chief highlighted the use of heat-tolerant seeds, soil-matched fertilisers, regenerative practices, efficient irrigation, and robust insurance and financing systems that ensure a single bad season does not devastate a farmer's life.

Banga emphasised that digital technology is the glue holding the entire system together.

Simple AI tools and mobile phones now help farmers diagnose crop diseases, guide fertiliser use, issue weather alerts, and ensure secure digital payments, the UP government quoted Banga as saying in the statement.

Recalling his earlier visit to the state, Banga noted that Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated how resilience, cooperatives, and digital tools can combine to form a vibrant and scalable ecosystem. "This model works. It is proof of concept," the UP government said, quoting Banga's speech.

The model's success depends on alignment among governments, businesses, and development partners, according to the statement.

The World Bank and the Uttar Pradesh government have recently launched the 'UP AGREES' (UP Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise) project aimed at strengthening the state's agricultural systems through technology and finance.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit nearly one million small and marginal farmers. The state has also put forth a digital agriculture ecosystem framework to provide real-time information on weather, seeds, markets, and insurance.

Banga, who had visited UP in May, was also quoted in the government release as saying that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a model of "smart agricultural transformation, and the world should adopt such integrative frameworks to ensure sustainable livelihoods for small farmers worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt revises Per Drop More Crop scheme guidelines to boost micro-irrigation

Premium

Rabi season: Farmers keen on gram, mustard sowing as wheat estimates fall

FM Sitharaman urges farmers to utilise govt schemes for higher profits

Premium

Fixing oilseeds MSP with oil content could trim India's bulging import bill

Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

Topics :Ajay BangaWorld Bank Uttar Pradeshagriculture sector

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story