Govt revises Per Drop More Crop scheme guidelines to boost micro-irrigation

The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the 'other inventions' section

Irrigation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Google
The Centre has introduced new flexibility under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme to encourage micro-level water storage and conservation projects.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the "other inventions" section.

Now, states and Union territories can plan micro-level water management activities, such as diggi construction and water harvesting systems-based on local needs, the ministry said in a statement.

These systems can be developed for individual farmers as well as community use, ensuring sustainable water availability for micro-irrigation.

Earlier, funds for such activities were limited to 20 per cent of the total allocation for each state/UT and 40 per cent for northeastern states, Himalayan states, and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Now, states/UTs have been given greater flexibility to exceed these limits as per their specific requirements," the ministry said.

These initiatives aim to help farmers adopt micro-irrigation, improve water-use efficiency, and ultimately increase productivity and income, it added.

The 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, as a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), was launched in 2015.

Topics :Irrigationschemecentral governmentAgriculture

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

