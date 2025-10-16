Govt revises Per Drop More Crop scheme guidelines to boost micro-irrigation

The Centre has introduced new flexibility under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme to encourage micro-level water storage and conservation projects.
The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the "other inventions" section.
Now, states and Union territories can plan micro-level water management activities, such as diggi construction and water harvesting systems-based on local needs, the ministry said in a statement.
These systems can be developed for individual farmers as well as community use, ensuring sustainable water availability for micro-irrigation.
Earlier, funds for such activities were limited to 20 per cent of the total allocation for each state/UT and 40 per cent for northeastern states, Himalayan states, and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
"Now, states/UTs have been given greater flexibility to exceed these limits as per their specific requirements," the ministry said.
These initiatives aim to help farmers adopt micro-irrigation, improve water-use efficiency, and ultimately increase productivity and income, it added.
The 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, as a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), was launched in 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app