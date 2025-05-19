Rajasthan's agriculture dept launches campaign against fake fertilisers

Rajasthan’s agriculture department on May 15 launched a campaign against the sale of fake fertilisers, and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds during the kharif (monsoon crops) season.
Suresh Kumar Ola, the state’s agriculture commissioner, said that the quality control campaign will be run till July 10, under which department officials will inspect the establishments of fertiliser, seed, and pesticide manufacturers and sellers.
“If irregularities are found, actions like ban on sale, seizure, license suspension or cancellation will be taken under rules related to agricultural inputs, the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and the Essential Commodities Act 1955,” he added.
Ola further said that officers in all districts have been directed to take stern action against the production or sale of sub-standard or fake fertilisers, including diammonium phosphate (DAP). Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product (GDP). The main crops grown in the kharif season in the state include guar, bajra (also known as pearl millet), jowar, moong, moth, soybean and groundnut.
Illegal storage of fertilisers and seeds was found in large quantities across the state last year, along with manufacture of fake fertilisers. Over 7,040 bags of urea, 3,630 bags of DAP, 540 bags of single super phosphate (SSP) and 20 bags of zinc sulphate were seized from seven illegal warehouses in Deeg. In Alwar, 230, 84 bags of fake DAP with the IFFCO brand were seized. Fake DAP was also caught in Hindaun.