Rajasthan to promote religious tourism, ensure development of temple towns

Rajasthan to promote religious tourism, ensure development of temple towns

According to Rajasthan government data, the tourism industry has a share of 7.45 per cent in the gross value added (GVA) of the state, and a share of over 11.35 per cent in overall employment

Ajmer Sharif Dargah. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Photo/Wikipedia)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is exploring possibilities in eco, rural, heritage, adventure and religious tourism, in an effort to boost the industry and related employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said recently.
 
He added that the government has implemented a policy to promote tourism, and ensure holistic development of tourist destinations. 
 
According to government data, the tourism industry has a share of 7.45 per cent in the gross value added (GVA) of the state, and a share of over 11.35 per cent in overall employment. The government now aims to increase the sector’s contribution to
