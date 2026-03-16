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Rajasthan to begin mustard, gram procurement at MSP from March 25

RAJFED to begin MSP procurement of mustard and gram from late March as Rajasthan gears up for the rabi marketing season

farmer, msp, agriculture
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Over 40 per cent of mustard in India is produced in Rajasthan
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
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The Rajasthan State Cooperative Marketing Federation (RAJFED) will soon commence procurement of mustard and gram at the minimum support price (MSP) under the Rabi season 2025-26.
 
Gautam Kumar Dak, minister of state of cooperative (independent charge) in Rajasthan, said that online registration will commence from March 15, while the procurement itself will start from March 25 at RAJFED’s four regional offices in Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Sriganganagar. 
 
Additionally, the other four regional offices in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner will begin online registration on March 20, and procurement on April 1. 
 
Dak said that the Centre has declared an MSP of ₹6,200 per quintal for mustard and ₹5,875 per quintal for gram. “The state has set procurement limits of 1.37 million tonnes of mustard and 0.55 million tonnes of gram,” he said. 
 
District-wise procurement limits have been made available online, Dak added. The process will be conducted by the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) in the 19 districts under the Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota regional offices, and by NAFED in the 22 districts under the Jaipur, Udaipur, Sriganganagar and Bharatpur offices. 
 
Farmers can register themselves through e-Mitra or by scanning a QR code; procurement will be done through Aadhaar-based biometric identification of farmers.
 
According to the Centre’s guidelines, procurement at MSP for NAFED and NCCF will be done within a 60-day period.
 
Dak said farmers will be able to purchase and sell crops in accordance with quality standards as before, either at the field or at the Gram Seva Cooperative Society Centre.
 
Over 40 per cent of mustard in India is produced in Rajasthan. 
 

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Topics :agricultural sectorMustardrajasthan

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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