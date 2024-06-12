Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shivraj Singh Chouhan chalks out 100-day plan to revive agriculture sector

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chalks out 100-day plan to revive agriculture sector

The action plan aims to not only achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products but also enhance the quality of exports from the sector, an official statement said

shivraj oath
The action plan is expected to be rolled out in the coming days, with specific targets and timelines for implementation across various states and crop cycles.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 8:53 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday discussed a 100-day action plan with senior officials, which is aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector and mitigating distress among farmers.

During the meeting, attended by Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and other top officers, Chouhan stressed the need to ensure quality inputs reach farmers to boost farm production and productivity across the country.

The minister underlined the importance of providing farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and other essential inputs to increase crop yields and improve their economic condition, it said.

With the agriculture sector reeling from the impact of erratic monsoons, pest attacks, and fluctuating market prices, the Centre's 100-day action plan is seen as a much-needed measure to revive the fortunes of the farming community.

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanAgriculture ministry

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

