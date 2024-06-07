CSC, agriculture ministry sign MoU to convert 10,000 FPOs into CSCs

E-governance service provider CSC SPV and the Agriculture Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding to convert 10,000 farmer producer organisations into common service centres, an official statement said on Friday.

CSC SPV will enable them to provide the services that are available on the Digital Seva Portal.

"An MoU between CSC SPV and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare was signed here today to convert FPOs registered under 'Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPOs scheme' into common service centres (CSCs) and help them to deliver citizen-centric services," the statement said.

The training and capacity building of FPOs will be done by CSCs."It is a matter of immense pleasure that 10,000 FPOs will now function as Common Services Centres. With this initiative, more farmers who are associated with FPOs, will be able to avail the benefits of CSC services," CSC SPV, MD and CEO, Sanjay Rakesh said.

With this initiative, the agriculture related services of CSC are expected to increase.

It will also help FPOs to become a nodal center for providing various services like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS), Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) and fertilizer and seed inputs, the statement said.