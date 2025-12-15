Sowing of rabi crops done in nearly 88% of normal area, shows data

The sowing of rabi crops was completed in almost 88 per cent of the normal area in the week ended December 12 with acreage under oilseeds surpassing five years’ average acreage. Data showed that till December 12, oilseeds have been sown in around 8.97 million hectares, higher than the normal acreage of 8.67 million hectares. In 2024, oilseeds had been sown in around 9.34 million hectares — this means that there is still time for oilseeds to surpass last year’s acreage. Within oilseeds, mustard has been sown in around 8.46 million hectares, which is more than the normal acreage of 7.91 million hectares but less than last year’s acreage of 8.65 million hectares. Wheat has been sown in around 27.56 million hectares, or 6 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.