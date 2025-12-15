Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sowing of rabi crops done in nearly 88% of normal area, shows data

Sowing of rabi crops done in nearly 88% of normal area, shows data

Data showed that till December 12 oilseeds have been sown in around 8.97 million hectares, which is higher than the normal acreage of 8.67 million hectares

Agriculture
premium
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The sowing of rabi crops was completed in almost 88 per cent of the normal area in the week ended December 12 with acreage under oilseeds surpassing five years’ average acreage. Data showed that till December 12, oilseeds have been sown in around 8.97 million hectares, higher than the normal acreage of 8.67 million hectares. In 2024, oilseeds had been sown in around 9.34 million hectares — this means that there is still time for oilseeds to surpass last year’s acreage. Within oilseeds, mustard has been sown in around 8.46 million hectares, which is more than the normal acreage of 7.91 million hectares but less than last year’s acreage of 8.65 million hectares. Wheat has been sown in around 27.56 million hectares, or 6 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's sugar output jumps 28% in this season, mills urge to raise MSP

UP to open 50 urad procurement centres, MSP set at ₹7,800 per quintal

Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

Govt to extend Farmer Producer Organisations scheme for five more years

IFFCO eyes at setting up JVs abroad to secure finished products for India

Topics :rabioilseedsAgriculture

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story