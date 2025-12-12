Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

In a statement, the committee said the Fair Average Quality MSP for milling copra was fixed at ₹12,027 per quintal, while ball copra was set at ₹12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season

Centre sets 2026 copra MSP at ₹12,027 and ₹12,500
Centre sets 2026 copra MSP at ₹12,027 and ₹12,500. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The central government approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2026 season. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised MSP on Friday. 
 
In a statement, the committee said the Fair Average Quality MSP for milling copra was fixed at ₹12,027 per quintal, while ball copra was set at ₹12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season.
 
The government said that its policy since the 2018–19 Union Budget was to set MSPs at no less than 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production to ensure cultivators earned remunerative returns.
 
According to the committee, the 2026 rates marked an increase of ₹445 per quintal for milling copra and ₹400 per quintal for ball copra compared with the previous season. The statement added that the MSP for both categories had risen significantly over the past decade. 
 
“The Government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from ₹5,250 per quintal and ₹5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to ₹12,027 per quintal and ₹12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively,” it said.
 
The committee emphasised that a higher MSP would strengthen earnings for coconut growers and encourage expansion in copra production to meet rising demand for coconut-based products in India and abroad. 
 
“A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivise farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally,” the statement said.
 
It further said that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) would continue to serve as the Central Nodal Agencies responsible for procuring copra under the Price Support Scheme.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to extend Farmer Producer Organisations scheme for five more years

Premium

Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthan

IFFCO eyes at setting up JVs abroad to secure finished products for India

Premium

China's crackdown barely dents India's speciality fertiliser imports

Fertiliser imports likely to jump 41% in FY26 on strong monsoon demand: FAI

Topics :CentreMSPcopra MSPBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story