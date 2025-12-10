IFFCO eyes at setting up JVs abroad to secure finished products for India

As sourcing of critical raw materials gets scarce in a fragmented global scenario, India's largest fertiliser maker, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), is increasingly looking to set up joint venture manufacturing facilities in countries such as Sri Lanka, Jordan and Senegal, with a 100 per cent buyback option of finished products, IFFCO Managing Director KJ Patel said.

Patel, in his first interaction after taking over as managing director with journalists, said that in Sri Lanka the company is looking to set up a joint venture to make di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) or phosphoric acid as the country has good-quality rock phosphate, while in Jordan it is looking to expand phosphoric acid-making capacity from 0.5 million tonnes to 1 million tonnes.

In Senegal, the company is looking to explore rock phosphate sources in order to manufacture either phosphoric acid or DAP and export it back to India. “Getting good-quality raw materials is increasingly becoming a challenge, for which one either has to pay more or incur a higher financial burden. A better option is to set up manufacturing units in those parts of the world where these resources are available in abundance,” Patel told reporters last evening. He said the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by three major Indian fertiliser companies with Russia’s Uralchem Group for setting up a 1.8-2 million tonnes urea plant in Russia could be a model adopted for other countries as well.

Rock phosphate and phosphoric acid, which are critical raw materials for making DAP, are not produced in India and entire quantities are imported. DAP is the second most-consumed crop nutrient in India after urea, with an annual consumption of around 10-11 million tonnes, of which almost half — roughly 4-5 million tonnes — has to be imported. Data shows prices of both rock phosphate and phosphoric acid have risen over the last one year due to geopolitical reasons, which has pushed up production cost of manufacturing DAP in India. Moreover, countries from where these resources are sourced are increasingly putting curbs on outbound shipments, further impacting India.

Cost and Freight Price (CFR) of phosphoric acid, which was around $948-$1,060 per tonne in FY25, has risen to around $1,153-$1,258 per tonne in kharif 2025, while rock phosphate rates, which were quoted at around $205-$230 per tonne in FY25, have been hovering around $200-$230 per tonne in kharif this year. In FY25, IFFCO achieved a turnover of ₹41,244 crore and recorded a profit after tax of ₹2,823 crore. In the same period, it produced 9.31 million tonnes of nitrogenous and complex fertilisers and sold 11.38 million tonnes. It also produced 4.56 crore bottles of nano fertilisers and sold 3.65 crore bottles.