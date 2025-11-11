Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said opening stocks stood at 5 million tonnes, while ethanol diversion is estimated at around 3.4 million tonnes for the current year

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
India's sugar production is expected to rise 18.58 per cent to 30.95 million tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year that began in October, up from 26.1 million tonnes in the previous year, industry body ISMA said on Tuesday.

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said opening stocks stood at 5 million tonnes, while ethanol diversion is estimated at around 3.4 million tonnes for the current year.

Total sugar availability, including opening stocks and higher production, would reach 35.95 million tonnes in 2025-26, exceeding domestic requirement of 28.5 million tonnes, ISMA said in its first advance estimate for the new marketing year.

The higher output is expected on increased production in the top three sugar-producing states - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, ISMA said.

Maharashtra's production is pegged at 13 million tonnes, Uttar Pradesh at 10.32 million tonnes and Karnataka at 6.35 million tonnes for 2025-26.

"With a comfortable sugar balance, India is well-positioned to export nearly 20 lakh tonnes this season. We have strongly urged the government to announce the export policy at the earliest," ISMA said.

Total sugarcane acreage is estimated marginally higher at 5.735 million hectares in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

Cane acreage in Maharashtra increased to 1.47 million hectares from 1.38 million hectares previously, while Karnataka's area rose about 6 per cent to 6,80,000 hectares from 6,40,000 hectares last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, cane area declined approximately 3 per cent to 2.257 million hectares from 2.330 million hectares last season, though crop conditions have improved significantly.

"The overall crop condition this year is notably better, supported by a higher proportion of plant cane and adequate water availability," ISMA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India sugar outputISMAsugar production

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

