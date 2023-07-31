Technology boost set to spur agricultural production in Rajasthan

The state government is taking various steps to boost agricultural production by incorporating the latest technology.

A proposal to give 75 per cent subsidy to 10,000 farmers to use new-generation technology like auto sensors and fertigation has been approved by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

An agriculture department official said that, according to the proposal, around Rs 21 crore will be given as subsidy to the farmers to use improved technology.

It will provide them accurate information about the water demand of fruiting saplings and the management of nutrients for their agricultural land.

Fertigation is a technique of supplying fertilisers dissolved in water to the crops through irrigation systems, including drip.

He said that this decision of Gehlot would help the farmers maintain the fertility of their lands and improve it.

After getting accurate information about the water demands for fruit-bearing saplings, the farmers can get better yields.

With this, the farmers can become technologically strong and their income will also increase, the official added.

The chief minister, in the 2023-24 state Budget, had announced these measures.

Meanwhile, the state government is making efforts, on a large scale, to promote organic farming.

Gehlot has approved a proposal to convert 120,000 hectares to organic. Under this, farmers will be provided organic seeds, organic fertilisers and organic pesticides.

During the current financial year, this land will be converted into organic so that farmers are benefited. On this, over Rs 23.50 crore will be spent.