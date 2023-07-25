Home / Industry / Agriculture / ICAR bio-fertilisers to improve crop yields, promote organic farming

ICAR bio-fertilisers to improve crop yields, promote organic farming

Implementation of bio-fertilisers can improve crop yields by 10% to 25% and reduce the reliance on costly chemical fertilisers by 20% to 25%

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has introduced technologies for rapid composting of renewable resources within farms, which serve as a potential source of organic fertilisers. Additionally, enriched compost, such as phosphor-nitro or phosphor-sulpho compost, has been created to be used as organic fertilisers in agriculture. Under the All India Network Project on Soil Biodiversity-Bio-fertilisers, ICAR has also developed bio-fertilisers tailored to various crops.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, shared this information, showcasing the strides India is making in the field of organic and natural farming with the goal of sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

The improved and efficient strains of bio-fertilisers, specifically designed for different crops and soil types, were the outcomes of the Network project on 'soil biodiversity-bio-fertilisers'. The development of liquid bio-fertiliser technology with a longer shelf life, bio-fertiliser consortia formulation with multiple bio-fertiliser strains, microbial enriched bio-compost, and zinc & potassium solubilising bio-fertilisers have also played a major role in enhancing the sector's potential.

The implementation of bio-fertilisers has shown the ability to improve crop yields by 10-25 per cent and reduce the reliance on costly chemical fertilisers (N, P) by nearly 20-25 per cent in many cases when used in conjunction with chemical fertilisers.

The ICAR is also actively involved in educating farmers about the utilisation of bio-fertilisers. Moreover, the institute is working on training, organising front-line demonstrations, and awareness programmes to educate farmers on organic and natural farming, production, and use of various organic and bio-fertilisers.
 

Also Read

India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

Fertiliser subsidy: X factors that could sway a ballooning bill either way

Union Budget 2023-24: Big cut in food, fertiliser subsidy bill in FY24

Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

FCI stops rice supply for ethanol production amid concerns over crop

Crops sown in 53,000 hectares destroyed in recent floods in Haridwar

Youth to survey farm areas and crops sown instead of patwaris in MP

Statsguru: India's agri output may outpace global growth over 10-yr period

Focus on research in animal husbandry, fisheries for overall growth: Tomar

Topics :ICARFertiliserFertilizersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story