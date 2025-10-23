Home / Industry / Agriculture / UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

While procurement of paddy began in the western UP districts on October 1, the process will commence on November 1 in the eastern UP region

Paddy, Agriculture
premium
UP to procure 6M tonnes of paddy at raised MSP; farmers to register via OTP, receive DBT within 48 hrs, ensuring transparency and support for smallholders.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to purchase 6 million tonnes (Mt) of paddy in the current Kharif marketing season 2025–26 worth around ₹14,000 crore.
 
For the current season, the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been hiked to ₹2,369 per quintal (100 kg) for the common variety and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A, compared to ₹2,300 per quintal and ₹2,320 per quintal respectively last year.
 
While procurement of paddy began in the western UP districts on October 1, the process will commence on November 1 in the eastern UP region.
 
“The paddy procurement under the MSP mechanism would continue till January 31 and February 28, 2026 in the western UP and eastern UP districts respectively,” a senior official said.
 
Meanwhile, the government has introduced an OTP-based single registration system to enable farmers to register seamlessly using their mobile phones.
 
The registration of farmers is mandatory for participation in the MSP-based procurement process, which also entails the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of cash to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours.
 
To ensure transparency and eliminate middlemen, procurement will only be done through biometric verification using e-POP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices.
 
Moreover, the Yogi government gives priority to small farmers so that they do not resort to distress sales or face impediments at purchase centres.
 
In UP, the three cash crops-- paddy, wheat, and sugarcane-- are vital for the growth of the agricultural sector, the livelihood of the farming community, and the food processing industry.
 
The state is also encouraging farmers to cultivate other cash crops such as pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals or ‘Shree Anna’, since India largely depends on costly imports to meet domestic demand.
 
Recently, World Bank President Ajay Banga lauded UP’s agriculture model for small farmers, terming it a global benchmark for sustainable farming and climate adaptation.
 
Speaking at an event, Banga praised the Yogi government’s initiatives to integrate climate-tolerant seeds, soil-specific fertilisers, regenerative farming techniques, irrigation systems, and robust crop insurance frameworks.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India braces for higher fertiliser prices as China suspends exports

Premium

Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmers

Haryana raises sugarcane price to ₹415/quintal as Diwali gift to farmers

Premium

Stubble burning incidents decline 68% across North India, shows data

FM Sitharaman inaugurates Farmers Training Centre in Karnataka under MPLADS

Topics :Uttar PradeshUP governmentPaddy procurementKharif seasonminimum support price

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story