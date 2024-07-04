Uttar Pradesh govt plans to set up crop-specific boards to boost exports

In a step towards achieving the target of agro shipments worth Rs 50,000 crore annually, Uttar Pradesh (UP) plans to set up crop-specific commodity boards.

The state government hopes this would boost farm productivity, catalyse food processing and re-energise agro value chain in the next four years. To generate employment, the government is promoting startups focused on agriculture.

Minister of horticulture, Dinesh Pratap Singh, said UP would foster government-industry collaboration to augment farmers’ income.

“UP accounts for nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth agro exports annually, but it has the potential to achieve more than Rs 50,000 crore,” Singh said, adding that state-level horticultural commodity boards on the lines of the Spices Board of India would be set up.

“There are a few horticultural crops in UP like potato and banana that could immensely benefit with similar commodity boards,” Singh said.

In UP, horticultural crops are grown over an estimated 2.1 million hectares.

“There is a huge demand for horticultural produce like strawberries, dragon fruit, and flowers in UP. Our farmers would find it hard to even meet the domestic demand before they could eye exports,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) has constituted the UP State Agriculture Council to promote agro industry and exports. It would foster coordination between the government, agro experts, and farmers.

“The council will focus on promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing market access, and supporting exports,” said Mukesh Singh, UP State Agriculture Council, chairman.

ICFA will host a ‘Agro World 2025’ summit next February in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, President of Indian Industries Association Neeraj Singhal said the chamber was working towards handholding startups and boosting exports to the Gulf, Latin America, and Africa.