Uttar Pradesh's agricultural economy surges over threefold to ₹7 trillion

Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural economy has increased more than threefold in the last eight years to almost 7 trillion. Compared to the state’s agricultural sector’s gross state value added (GSVA) of ₹2 trillion in the financial year 2016-17 (FY17), the sectoral GSVA increased to ₹7 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), said Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

The food grain contributes the maximum, more than 40 per cent, to the state’s farm sector, followed by horticulture and sugarcane crops at roughly 22.50 per cent and 19.5 per cent, respectively.

The remaining portion is contributed by agricultural allied activities, which include pisciculture, animal husbandry, sericulture, poultry, etc.

“UP has been witnessing a robust growth in farm output with the current food grain production touching 73.7 million tonnes (mt),” Shahi informed. Meanwhile, he claimed the state has an adequate stock of fertilisers for the current kharif season while the government is already making arrangements for the coming rabi sowing season. To meet the Rabi requirements, UP will seek more than 6.8 mt of fertilisers, including 4.1 mt of urea, 1.7 mt of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), 900,000 tonnes of Nitrogen Phosphorus Potash (NPK), etc, from the Centre. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ensure seamless distribution of fertilisers and strict monitoring across the state.