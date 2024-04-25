Home / Industry / Agriculture / Vegetable prices show mixed trends in Delhi despite heatwave rise

Vegetable prices show mixed trends in Delhi despite heatwave rise

IMD warns heatwave to continue over east and peninsular India for next five days

File Photo: Reuters
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 12:21 AM IST
The heatwave has just started setting in over the northern plains in the country even as it has been causing considerable discomfort in eastern, central and western India. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over east and south Peninsular India during next five days, while a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms or lightning and gusty winds likely over Northwest India from April 26-28 may keep the temperatures down. 
 

Among the commodities impacted by intense heat, vegetables are amongst the most vulnerable, as storage and warehousing gets difficult, raising the chances of rotting.


Data sourced from the agmarket portal shows that in Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, prices of main vegetables have shown a mixed trend in the last one months with some moving up but majority trending downwards. 
 
The scenario might change drastically in the coming weeks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioning against inflation risks due to extreme weather events. 
 
Meanwhile, a study by scientists from the PUSAN National University in Korea revealed that people with disabilities faced a 1.07 times higher risk, with a fourfold increase in admissions and seven times higher medical costs, compared to those without disabilities due to heatwaves.
 
It found the risk of hospitalizations among individuals with disabilities, especially due to the occurrence of mental and respiratory diseases, is more vulnerable.
 
In addition, individuals with brain lesion disorders and severe physical disabilities, females, and those older than 65 years were also more vulnerable to the effects of heat exposure.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:21 AM IST

