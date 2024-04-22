Home / Industry / Agriculture / Iffco plans to begin production of Nano Urea Plus fertiliser this week

Iffco plans to begin production of Nano Urea Plus fertiliser this week

Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases

IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with 'Nano DAP' fertiliser in April 2023.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Cooperative major IFFCO on Monday said it will begin production of the 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser this week and its commercial sale from May 1.

Currently, IFFCO offers 'Nano Urea' with 1-5 per cent weight by weight nitrogen content. However, the Nano Urea Plus fertiliser has 16 per cent nitrogen content weight by weight.

"We will start the production of Nano Urea Plus this week and the product will be available in the market from May 1," a senior IFFCO official told PTI.
 

The production of Nano Urea Plus will begin at IFFCO's three plants, each with the capacity to produce 2 lakh bottles every day.

The government has already notified the specifications of the Nano Urea Plus fertiliser and IFFCO will manufacture it for three years.

The IFFCO official said Nano Urea Plus is a chlorophyll charger and yield booster and helps in climate-smart farming.

IFFCO has three nano urea plants - Kalol in Gujarat, Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The cooperative has sold 7.5 crore bottles of Nano Urea till date since August 2021, while 45 lakh bottles of Nano DAP till date, the official added.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

