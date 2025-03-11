Will a poor monsoon have the same effect in 2025 as it did earlier?

Think of the next few months as a kind of 'Lagaan' moment for economists, agri experts, and sundry policy wonks: all eyes will look to the skies, in a manner of speaking, as they wait for the monsoon forecast for 2025, an event of immense significance for the country, given it large agriculture-dependent workforce, as well as its monsoon-dependent agri sector.

The June-September monsoon months determine not only agriculture production but also rural consumption and general economic growth. While recent studies show that India and particularly its agriculture have, of late, become somewhat resilient to the vagaries of the southwest monsoon, the four-month rainy season that provides more than 70 per cent of the country's annual precipitation is still an important event.

Rain, rain, come again! The monsoon is unarguably the lifeline of India’s economy, particularly the agriculture sector, but its spillover effect is felt in almost every other sphere of economic activity. A recent World Bank Working Paper titled 'Weather Shocks and Rural Economic Linkages', which examined the complex relationships between rainfall shocks, agricultural productivity, and rural economic activity in Rajasthan, India’s largest state, underscored this fact. Using district-level agricultural data from 1990 to 2015, enterprise surveys from 2010 to 2016, and household consumption data from 2014 to 2016, the research analysed three key relationships. First, positive rainfall shocks increase agricultural productivity by approximately 7 per cent compared to negative shocks, with irrigation infrastructure significantly moderating this effect.

Second, did these weather-induced agricultural productivity changes have substantial spillover effects on rural non-farm enterprises, particularly those engaged in retail trade? Specifically, positive rainfall shocks increase enterprise revenues by 25.7 per cent and value-addition by 30.3 per cent, primarily through increased local demand for non-tradable goods. Third, rural household consumption responded positively to favourable rainfall conditions, with monthly per capita expenditures increasing by 6 per cent during positive rainfall shocks. This increase is predominantly driven by higher spending on luxury goods rather than essential items, supporting the demand-side channel through which weather shocks affect non-farm enterprise performance. These findings highlighted the strong interconnections between agricultural conditions and non-farm economic activity in rural areas, with important implications for policies aimed at building rural economic resilience in the context of increasing weather variability.

Monsoon forecast for 2025 The official forecast for this year's southwest monsoon will be released in a month’s time, with most meteorologists saying that the 2025 southwest monsoon is likely to be ‘normal’. Their optimism is based on a few factors. First is that an already-weak La Nina has entered a ‘neutral’ phase and is expected to stay that way between June and September. A ‘neutral’ La Nina means that while it might not have a big positive impact on the rains but the negative effects of El Nino can also be ruled out. While La Nina has a positive correlation with Indian monsoons, El Nino is known to cause poor rains over the Indian peninsula.

The La Nina which was expected to form around October 2024 was virtually absent till late December 2024. When it finally arrived, it was very weak and probably one of the shortest La Nina events in history which came and went in a blink. Such an unusual phenomenon creates ‘uncertainty’ in the minds of some weathermen who feel that further observation and analyses of existing and future weather models is needed before arriving at any concrete forecast on the 2025 monsoon season. But the big question remains: Even if rains are poor in 2025, is there evidence that it will have the same effect on crop production and other related activities as it did in the past?

Monsoon's declining impact on farming Recent research by industry chamber PHDCCI, published under the title 'India's Agricultural Transformation: From Food Scarcity to Surplus' found that while the common perception is that poor annual rainfall has a negative impact on foodgrain production, there are exceptions. “Rainfall does not appear to have a statistically significant impact on foodgrain production since the last few years which contrasts with the traditional view of India’s heavy reliance on monsoon rains for agriculture,” the study said. Based on a regression analysis for the period between 2012-13 and 2022-23, the research found that the correlation between rainfall and foodgrain production is only 'moderately positive'. However, this correlation becomes ‘strongly positive’ when it comes to prices, electricity and fertiliser availability, and irrigation coverage. Warehousing capacity and foodgrain production also show a 'weak correlation', the data found.

In other words, the research suggests that India’s foodgrain production is increasingly influenced by factors such as prices, electricity consumption, warehousing capacity, and rise in gross irrigated area and less from rainfall. The study added that at 10 per cent 'significance level', gross irrigated area shows a statistically significant positive relationship with foodgrain production. “The shift indicates a move away from traditional dependence on rainfall towards modern irrigation methods,” the study said. According to the authors, annual rainfall (including monsoon months) is tabulated from the Jan-December period for the regression analysis while all other variables including foodgrain production, electricity consumption, WPI-food articles (for analysing the impact of prices on production), etc is on a financial year basis.