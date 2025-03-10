Wheat production likely to rise 2% to all-time high 115.43 mn trn: Govt

Wheat production is estimated to rise by 2 per cent to record 115.4 mn tonnes in the rabi season of 2024-25 crop year mainly on higher acreage, according to the government estimates released on Monday.

Wheat output stood at 113.2 mn tonnes in the preceding year.

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday released the Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops (Kharif & Rabi) for 2024-25.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the central government is continuously working towards the development of the agricultural sector.

He highlighted that the ministry is providing assistance and encouragement to farmers through various schemes, resulting in a record increase in agricultural crop production.

The Second Advance Estimates covers Kharif and Rabi Seasons. The summer season will be incorporated in the Third Advance Estimates.

The production of kharif rice in 2024-25 is estimated to rise to record 120.6 mn tonnes from 113.2 mn tonnes in kharif season of 2023-24. The output of rabi Rice is estimated to increase to 15.7 mn tonnes from 14.6 mn tonnes.

"Production of wheat is estimated at 115.4 mn tonnes, which is higher by 2.1 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year production of 113.2 mn tonnes," the statement said.

Production of Shree Anna (Kharif) is estimated at 13.7 mn tonnes and Shree Anna (Rabi) is estimated at 3.0 mn tonnes. Further, production of Nutri/coarse cereals (kharif) is estimated at 38.5 mn tonnes and production of Nutri/coarse cereals (Rabi) is estimated at 17.4 mn tonnes.

Production of tur and gram is estimated at 3.5 mn tonnes and 11.5 mn tonnes, respectively and the output of lentils is estimated at 1.8 mn tonnes.

Oilseeds production in kharif season and rabi groundnut is estimated at 10.4 mn tonnes and 0.8 mn tonnes, respectively. Kharif groundnut production is higher by 1.7 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year's Kharif groundnut production of 8.6 mn tonnes.

The production of soyabean is estimated at 15.1 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year's production of 13.0 mn tonnes.

Production of rapeseed & mustard is estimated at 12.8 mn tonnes.

The production of cotton is estimated at 29.4 mn bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of sugarcane is estimated at 435.079 mn tonnes.