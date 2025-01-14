Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

64% of consumers likely to choose EV as their next vehicle: TCS study

Among the challenges, cost of vehicles, maintenance, charging time, charging infrastructure, and range were identified as key factors influencing consumer decisions when considering purchasing an EV

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
More than 6 out of 10 consumers are likely to consider electric vehicles (EVs) for their next purchase, a new study by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) revealed. The study, titled TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025, highlighted that 2025 will be the year of EVs.
 
Consumers under 35 are the most likely to consider buying EVs, while most consumers within the 18-35 age bracket were satisfied with the current choice of EVs available for sale, as per the study.
 
The study surveyed over 1,300 global EV stakeholders, including manufacturers, charging infrastructure builders, commercial fleet adopters, influencers, and consumers. The respondents were spread across North America (USA, Canada), the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, and the APAC region (China, India, Japan, ANZ).
 
Among the challenges, cost of vehicles and maintenance, charging time, charging infrastructure, and range were identified as key factors influencing consumer decisions when considering purchasing an EV.
 
The study added that 72 per cent of charging infrastructure builders believed there was a high likelihood of significant consolidation in the form of mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, etc., among their companies. They cited economic viability, scalability, and greater profitability as the top reasons driving consolidation.
 
EV consumers ranked battery range as the feature they most wanted to see improved in EVs. Similarly, 90 per cent of EV manufacturers and 84 per cent of EV influencers said battery technology improvements would have the greatest impact on EV design and performance in the near term, optimising range and charging speed.
 
Reflecting on the shifting consumer mindset, Anupam Singhal, president, manufacturing, TCS, said, “While nearly two-thirds of consumers are open to choosing electric for their next vehicle, manufacturers face challenges like advancing battery technology, complex vehicle designs, and production economics.”    CONSUMER INSIGHTS: 
64% Consumers likely to choose EV as their next vehicle
60% Charging infrastructure was a major challenge
56% Ready to pay up to $40K for an EV compared to a conventional vehicle
41% Acceptable EV range on a single charge is 200-300 miles
81% Rebates/Discounts most likely to persuade to switch to an EV
70% Cost of vehicle & maintenance remain biggest purchase factors
  INDUSTRY INSIGHTS: 
90% Manufacturers say battery tech improvements will have large impact on design and performance of EVs
74% Manufacturers believe Charging infrastructure remains the biggest obstacle limiting EV market growth
72% EV charging infrastructure players are expecting significant mergers
55% EV manufacturers are investing in R&D for battery technology advancements
78% EV manufacturers investing in R&D to reduce vehicle cost
63% EV influencers said achieving net-zero goals & reducing carbon footprint is their primary motivation for EV adoption
   
First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

