Motorcycle diaries: Hero Splendor reigns supreme, siblings lose ground

Hero MotoCorp's Splendor continues its reign as India's best-selling motorcycle for six consecutive years now. However, the company's other mass-market models, including Deluxe, Passion and Glamour, are no longer as popular as they were in 2019, according to Jato Dynamics’ data reviewed by Business Standard.

The contrast is stark: while Splendor's annual sales surged 31.7 per cent to 3.638 million units between 2019 and 2024, Hero's other models suffered sharp drops. Deluxe’s annual sales plunged 62.7 per cent to 1.029 million units, while Passion fell 55.3 per cent to 0.266 million units. Perhaps the most telling is Glamour's fall — India's fifth bestselling motorcycle in 2019, it has now dropped out of the top-10 list entirely.

"It appears that Splendor might be cannibalising the sales of other Hero models. Splendor has always been Hero's top-selling model, and the manufacturer has consistently updated the Splendor lineup to keep up with emerging trends in design and technology," Ravi Bhatia, president, Jato Dynamics India, told this newspaper. "Currently, the Splendor Plus lineup has seven versions, while Deluxe has five, and Passion has just one version in the 100 CC segment. Splendor remains a favourite due to its affordability, wide range of versions, and the strong brand name it has built over time. These factors suggest that the focus on Splendor's continuous improvement and variety might be drawing customers away from other models," he added.

Industry sources mentioned that the company, in the last few years, has been focusing more on the premium segment of the motorcycle market. In the list of top-10 bestselling motorcycles, Honda's Shine has recorded the biggest jump in sales. During the last six years, the annual sales of Shine have doubled to 1.904 million units, as per the data. “Initially, Honda Shine was available only in the 125 CC segment until mid-2023, when the company launched the Shine 100, a 100 CC version. This launch significantly boosted Shine's sales, with the model seeing up to a 100 per cent increase in sales numbers in some months of 2023 and 2024," Bhatia noted.

Honda's Unicorn has gained significant market share between 2019 and 2024, climbing from outside the top-10 list to the ninth position. Similarly, TVS's Raider, launched in 2021, has made a strong entry, ranking sixth among the bestselling motorcycles in 2024. TVS's Apache also improved its position, moving from 10th place in 2019 to seventh in 2024. Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Royal Enfield did not respond to queries about this data. "Both Apache and Raider have received updates, making them more appealing to a younger crowd. The Apache range offers engine options from 160 CC to 310 CC and various body types. TVS focuses on providing the latest and first-in-segment features at an affordable price for their Apache models, which could explain the rise in their popularity in recent years," Bhatia mentioned.

Bajaj's Pulsar has shown robust growth with sales surging 61 per cent over the past six years. While Platina also saw overall growth since 2019, its year-on-year (Y-o-Y) sales declined in 2024. The company's CT model has since been discontinued and dropped out of the top-10 list. Bhatia explained: "Pulsar is the bread and butter of Bajaj two-wheelers. There is a Pulsar for every person, with engine capacities ranging from 125 CC to 400 CC in various configurations. The manufacturer is keen on keeping the Pulsar range exciting and updated with the latest technology and designs. In contrast, Platina has not seen many updates recently, and the current trend shows customers moving towards motorcycles with bigger capacities and new designs. As a result, Platina and the discontinued CT model may have lost the charm they once had."