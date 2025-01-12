Luxury EV retail clocks 6.7% in 2024, most firms register decline in sales

The luxury electric vehicle (EV) market grew by a modest 6.7 per cent in calendar year 2024, with most companies registering a decline in sales, barring a few.

Overall electric passenger vehicle retail in India grew by nearly 20 per cent to 99,165 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Tata Motors held the highest share at 61,496 units, followed by JSW MG Motors at 21,484 units.

According to FADA data, 2,809 luxury EVs were sold in 2024 by players such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz India, Volvo Cars India, Audi, and Porsche, up from 2,633 units in 2023. However, the data did not include a breakdown of EV sales for Tata Motors-owned luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover in India.

Among luxury original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Mercedes-Benz India recorded the highest growth in EV sales, growing by over 82 per cent in 2024, driven by four new EV launches during the year, FADA data showed.

Mercedes-Benz also reported that its EV sales in India nearly doubled during the year, growing by 94 per cent to achieve over 6 per cent penetration in the company’s overall sales of 19,565 cars.

Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Our battery EV growth at 94 per cent significantly outpaces the luxury BEV market as we clock our highest ever yearly BEV sales in India. At over 6 per cent penetration in total sales, we have doubled our BEV penetration as more customers adopt BEVs, and we aim to increase it further in the coming years.”

Industry insiders noted that discrepancies exist between Vahan data, which includes registration records from all states (such as Telangana), and OEM-declared numbers within the industry.

Also Read

Some luxury OEMs, however, posted a decline in EV sales in 2024.

For instance, Volvo Cars India experienced a 22 per cent drop in EV sales, according to FADA data. The company stated that it maintained a strong market share within the luxury EV segment where it operates until October 2024.

“While the Indian EV market experienced a slowdown in 2024, Volvo Car India remains committed to its electrification strategy. Till October 2024, we continued to maintain a strong market share of 41 per cent within the luxury EV segment we operate in. We have a very healthy EV portfolio, and EVs currently contribute to 24 per cent of our overall sales,” Jyoti Malhotra, managing director of Volvo Car India, told Business Standard.

Similarly, Audi recorded flat EV sales in 2024 but highlighted its focus on the top end of the segment. Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said: “In 2024, EV share in our overall sales went up despite Audi offering EV products only at the top end of the segment.”

While FADA data shows a slight dip in EV sales for BMW, the company announced in a January 7 press release that the BMW iX is the most sold luxury EV, and the BMW i7 is the best-selling EV in its class, with 384 units sold.

Overall, BMW Group posted its highest-ever India sales, recording an 11 per cent growth over the previous year at 15,721 units. Of these, 15,012 were BMW sales, and 709 were MINI sales.

Vikram Pawah, president and CEO of BMW Group India, noted in an earlier statement that the company is leading across segments in the Indian luxury car market, including sustainable electric mobility, the luxury class, and the aspirational premium compact segment.

Luxury OEMs remain optimistic about 2025.

Malhotra said: “We believe that 2025 will witness renewed momentum in EV adoption in India. To capitalise on this, Volvo Car India is strategically planning the launch of our next generation of electric vehicles at the most opportune time, further strengthening our commitment to sustainable mobility in the Indian market.”

Dhillon also expressed optimism. “Looking ahead, while luxury EV sales in India have been relatively modest, the segment is experiencing a growing EV share. With continued investment from automakers and supportive government policies, the luxury EV market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.”