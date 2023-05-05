A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

The policy is, however, clear. From April 1, 2022, all vehicles of government and public sector units older than 15 years cannot ply on the roads any longer. From April this year, heavy commercial vehicles, such as trucks, older than 15 years, have to pass a mandatory fitness test. From June 1, 2024, all

Yet, for about a month, the first car also remained the sole car to have been scrapped under India’s vehicle scrappage policy that became operational in April 2022. Just as mandarins from a generation ago had found it difficult to build up an automobile manufacturing industry, sending the products to their end of life scrap yard destination is similarly difficult in India.