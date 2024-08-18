Auto companies seeing rising demand for fully-built-buses post Covid-19

Demand for fully built buses (FBUs) off the shelf from automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM) is on a steady rise, and the shift has become more prominent after Covid-19.

For example, over the last five to six years, Tata Motors has seen significant growth for FBUs in the bus segment, the company said. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors told Business Standard, “In FY19, salience for FBUs stood at around 55 per cent. In Q1 FY25, this share has risen to around 75 per cent, reflecting a growing preference among customers for factory-built buses.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Anand explained that the shift towards FBUs can be largely attributed to evolving customer requirements and market dynamics. “Customers are increasingly opting for FBUs due to their superior quality, which includes enhanced ride comfort, aesthetics, and better packaging of the bus interior. Additionally, the improved after-sales and warranty support, OEM authenticity, and shorter lead times for supply make FBUs a more convenient and hassle-free option for customers,” he said.

Further, from a financing perspective, institutions offer a higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for FBUs, making them a more attractive financing option compared to split body and chassis options. Moreover, the growing aggregator business is also fueling the demand for FBUs.



“Lastly, stricter regulations, such as the bus body code and Fire Alarm & Protection System (FAPS), further enhance the practicality of FBUs, as local fabrication options remain limited to meet these norms,” Anand said.

Among the user industries, the school and staff transportation segments have the highest demand for FBU buses, followed by intra-city buses.

“We expect this trend to continue, with FBU buses becoming the preferred choice for transportation needs in these segments,” Tata Motors said.

Ashok Leyland too has seen a similar shift.

Speaking to Business Standard, Sanjeev Kumar, President – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland said that till Covid-19 the demand for buses was lower – both from private and public sector entities.



“Post Covid-19, the demand for buses as such has gone up significantly – both from state transport corporations and also the private sector. The bus body-makers were not able to cope up with this huge demand. Moreover, the state transport authorities also felt that OEMs should give them FBU buses,” Kumar explained. He added that around 60 percent or so of their overall bus deliveries are FBUs.

He added that Ashok Leyland supplied 1600 FBUs to GSRTC last year, followed by another order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Last month MSRTC placed orders for 2,104 units of Viking passenger bus with Ashok Leyland. Tamil Nadu too has placed orders for ultra-low floor FBUs with Ashok Leyland



Kumar said that state transpiration authorities prefer to go to one stop for getting FBUs rather than getting the chassis from one and then another vendor for the body. This reduces lead-time also. As for the private sector, he says that 60 percent of the orders are for smaller buses (staff and school buses), and these have always had a preference for FBUs.

Ashok Leyland is commissioning a bus making plant in Lucknow that will make both EV buses and ICE ones.

A bus body maker based out of Taloja near Mumbai which makes school buses, inter-city buses, luxury buses etc said that they continue to get orders for luxury and intercity buses. “Yes, OEMs are getting more demand for FBUs. But we continue to get orders for inter-city and luxury or customised buses from the private sector. It's more of the public sector orders that are going to OEMs,” said an official at the bus-body making unit who did not wish to be named. He went on to explain that when one wants to have customisation – like special seats, lighting, storage space etc, then OEMs cannot deliver. “What is the point of taking an FBU and then coming to someone like us for customisation,” he asks.



As such, demand for buses is on the rise. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle industry has grown by 8-10 per cent in Q1FY25 driven by buses.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Ashok Leyland had said in the post results investor call that, “On the medium and heavy commercial vehicle side, you know, it is true that while the overall industry has grown by 10 percent, the contribution of buses has been the maximum. I think buses have grown by 50 per cent or so.”

Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head, ICRA Ratings said in a recent report that the scrappage of older Government vehicles is expected to drive replacement demand for the bus segment from state road transport undertakings (SRTUs) in FY2025, supporting a growth of 2-5 per cent on an overall basis. The segment volumes gained considerable traction in FY2024 and exceeded the pre-Covid levels.



The commercial passenger vehicle segment faced an unprecedented challenge during Covid-19 pandemic, shrinking by 85 percent in volume; as intercity travel, school transportation, and employee transit hit a pause.

Anand said, “As the industry recovers, we are witnessing a strong resurgence driven by the return of passenger mobility and renewed demand from government and private sectors, particularly corporates, STUs, and schools. This recovery is highlighted by a strong 39 percent YoY growth in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24 and we anticipate this trend to continue.”

