Bajaj Auto dismisses concerns over price cuts, says net impact is nominal

Bajaj Auto claims that ‘net impact’ of price changes in its Freedom and Pulsar range would be nominal in this quarter.

The Pune-based two-wheeler major was reacting to a brokerage report which highlighted that Bajaj Auto cut prices of Freedom 125 by Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 for the entry and mid variants within 5 months of launch. The brokerage report by UBS on December 4 further noted that since launch Bajaj has dispatched around 80,000 units to dealers, while the Vahan retail numbers stand at just 34,000 units, explaining the price cut. “We understand select Pulsar variants have also seen price cuts post Diwali. Potential downside risks to the street's estimates,” the brokerage said, giving a ‘sell’ rating to the stock.

Bajaj Auto stock fell by over 2 per cent since the report came out and was trading at Rs 8805.85 apiece on Thursday, down 2.15 per cent in morning trade

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto said that they have been made aware of some ‘rumours and misconceptions’ that have originated from a research report that was published by a brokerage firm regarding the sales volumes and price cuts of ‘Freedom’ and select ‘Pulsar’ variants.

“The report does not present a full or accurate picture,” the company claimed.

It added that the dispatch numbers (80,000 units) for Freedom 125 are incorrect. “As of 30th November 2024, the Company has actually billed 67K units to dealers, with 40K units having been retailed during this period, of which 33K units were registered on the Vahan portal,” Bajaj Auto said in its clarification to the stock exchanges.

The closing stock is well within the norm required for a two-tiered distribution.

The Freedom portfolio currently has three variants in the market – the top variant is feature rich and Bajaj called it the ‘anchor’ of the brand, which has significant customer preference accounting for 72 per cent of retails. “The price for this is Rs 110,000 and remains unchanged ever since its launch,” the company said. The portfolio was expanded to make the brand more accessible to customers based on ‘early customer feedback’.

The base model or the entry level version accounts for 13 percent of retail. “In response to the growing scale and indications of broader appeal of the product, this variant was re-priced from Rs 95,000 to Rs 90,000 in end October,” the company said. Meanwhile, the mid-segment (which accounts for 15 percent of retail sales), is now priced at Rs 95,000.

“In effect, 72 per cent of the Freedom portfolio has not seen any change as of date in either price or features as was originally envisaged at the time of launch,” Bajaj claimed.

As for the Pulsar portfolio which has over a dozen models, of which some models have been priced up and some down in the last couple of months as part of a regular exercise to drive competitiveness and profitability, Bajaj Auto said.

“These upward/downward revisions have been made in the normal course and as is typical, considering the market context including recognising the level of promotions or discounting (that has stepped up in recent months). The net impact of all these price changes on the quarter is nominal,” it clarified.