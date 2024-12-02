Bajaj Auto posts 5% growth in total vehicle sales at 421,640 units in Nov

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 5 per cent on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including exports, at 421,640 units in November.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 403,003 units in November 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 7 per cent at 240,854 units in the previous month, as compared to 257,744 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 24 per cent at 180,786 units, from 145,259 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in November 2023, according to the statement.

The total two-wheeler volume (domestic and exports) in November 2024 stood at 368,076 units, an increase of 5 cent over 349,048 units sold in the same month of last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Domestic two-wheeler sales declined 7 per cent to 203,611 units, from 218,597 units in November 2023.

The two-wheeler exports logged a 26 per cent year-on-year growth at 164,465 vehicles in November, as compared to 130,451 units a year earlier, it said.

Total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) fell 1 per cent to 53,564 units in the previous month, from 53,955 in November 2023, Bajaj Auto said.