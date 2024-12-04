Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PURE EV to expand dealership network, launch new products by 2027

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez
The company currently operates with 70 dealerships. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV announced plans on Wednesday to expand its dealership network to over 320 outlets across India by mid-2027.

The company plans to launch PuREPower in 2025, leveraging its vehicle battery and powertrain platform.

Over the next 30 months, we aim to add 250 new dealerships, expanding our network to over 320 across India. This growth will be fueled by increasing demand for long-range scooters, electric motorcycles, large B2B contracts, and our entry into the household brand segment, PURE EV Founder and MD Nishanth Dongari said.

The company currently operates with 70 dealerships.

PURE EV is the first to integrate Nano PCM (Phase Change Material) into its battery systems for efficient thermal management, Dongari said. This innovation eliminates the risk of unsafe thermal incidents, enhancing safety in electric vehicles and boosting consumer confidence, he added.

PURE EV has focused extensively on electric motorcycles, already launching two modelsthe ecoDryft, catering to the 110cc market, and the eTryst, designed for the 125cc segment, according to Dongari.

The company is leveraging its X-Platform to deploy predictive AI and cloud AI technologies, ensuring battery and powertrain durability beyond 50,000 km, he added.

Speaking about PuREPower, Dongari described it as a "revolutionary product" poised to become a household brand.

Designed with a sleek and intuitive system, PuREPower will serve as a power backup solution for major household utilities, he added.

Currently, PURE EV exports its electric two-wheelers to Nepal and Bhutan, Dongari said, adding, "By the fourth quarter of the 202425 financial year, the company plans to expand its export operations to the Middle East and Africa."  The company also intends to introduce generative AI-powered customer support services to enable personalised communication in regional languages and ensure timely service delivery, Dongari said.

PURE EV is incubated at the i-TIC Foundation at IIT Hyderabad.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

