Bajaj Auto November sales: Total vehicle sales up 31%, exports struggle

Bajaj Auto, a major automobile company, reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its total vehicle sales, which reached 403,003 in November 2023 from 306,719 in November 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing. The most significant contributor for the company, Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales were up 77 per cent Y-o-Y, with sales at 218,597 units for November 2023.

Bajaj Auto two-wheeler exports

The two-wheeler exports, on the other hand, went down by 6 per cent, falling from 138,630 units to 130,451 units for the same period.



The year-to-date (YTD) domestic sales numbers for two-wheelers were also up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, rising from 1,265,340 to 1,545,334 units. The YTD two-wheeler exports were down by 18 per cent Y-o-Y for November 2023, the company said in its filing with the BSE.

Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle sales

Bajaj Auto also reported an impressive jump of 34 per cent for domestic commercial vehicle sales, which went up from 29,226 to 39,147 units for November 2023. However, exports for commercial vehicles were down by 3 per cent. Year-to-date commercial vehicle exports were down 23 per cent.

In a bid to expand in the premium, middle-weight motorcycle category, Bajaj Auto has partnered with British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph and launched its two products, namely the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400.

Bajaj, Hero, and TVS, the three major motorcycle manufacturers in the country, have been trying to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in this segment. The three companies have launched various products to achieve this objective.