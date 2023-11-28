Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes names Amrit Baid as head of marketing, customer experience

Mercedes names Amrit Baid as head of marketing, customer experience

Baid, who is currently associated with Region Overseas Marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who moves to Mercedes-Benz AG headquarters taking up a global role

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it has appointed Amrit Baid as Head of Marketing and Customer Journey with effect from February 1, 2024.

Baid, who is currently associated with Region Overseas Marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who moves to Mercedes-Benz AG headquarters taking up a global role.

"Amrit is a home-grown talent with a proven record of strategizing and delivering key marketing campaigns in India. He now joins us from Region Overseas Malaysia, where he successfully steered various projects to integrate and optimise digital customer experience," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Lance Bennett said in a statement.

Topics :Mercedes Marketingcustomer experience

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

