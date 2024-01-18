Home / Industry / Auto / Bounce Infinity partners with SUN Mobility to deploy 30,000 e-scooters

Bounce Infinity partners with SUN Mobility to deploy 30,000 e-scooters

Electric scooter-maker Bounce Infinity on Thursday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility under which the latter will deploy Bounce Infinity's 30,000 e-scooters in key markets across the country

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Electric scooter-maker Bounce Infinity on Thursday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility under which the latter will deploy Bounce Infinity's 30,000 e-scooters in key markets across the country.

The deployment of Bounce Infinity e-scooters will commence from February, starting from Bangalore and Hyderabad, and will be extended to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR to begin with, Bounce Infinity said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SUN Mobility, a swappable battery and charging infra firm, currently has over 600 swap stations across 19 cities in the country, as per the statement.

Bounce said it along with SUN Mobility also plans to launch this solution in export markets.

These scooters will create the milieu for charging infra firms to bolster its journey as an energy operator, the e-two-wheeler said.

"Our collaboration with SUN Mobility is a crucial step in our mission to revolutionize urban mobility. By eliminating charging hassles with instant battery swaps, we're making a clean commute not just accessible but affordable for people" said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Bounce Infinity.

The company said its Infinity E1 scooter is equipped with features tailored for urban commuting and are integrated with SUN Mobility's swappable battery system.

"By integrating Bounce Infinity's scooters into our expansive battery swapping network, we're not just changing the way people commute; we're shaping the future of sustainable, efficient transport," said Anant Badjatya, CEO at SUN Mobility.

Bounce Infinity, with over 70 dealerships nationwide, is rapidly growing its distribution network to support the shift toward eco-friendly and affordable transport solutions, the company said.

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded $136 million loss in FY23: Report

Temasek leads $140 mn Ola Electric funding at $5.4 bn valuation: Report

Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero transaction fees

Infinity Learn turns profitable, targets Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025

Govt yet to decide on lower import taxes on EVs as local cos resist Tesla

Govt may support initiatives to retrofit old vehicles into EVs: Report

Govt to examine demands for inclusion of more components in Auto PLI: Min

Panel to examine industry's components inclusion demand in Auto PLI

Auto sector will contribute to India's rise as 3rd largest economy: Pandey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric mobilitySun MobilitySUN Mobility's charging infra for EVsElectric vehicles salesE-scooter sales

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story