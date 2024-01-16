Home / Industry / Auto / Panel to examine industry's components inclusion demand in Auto PLI

Panel to examine industry's components inclusion demand in Auto PLI

Considering the need of the auto industry, the ministry has extended the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components by one year

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has constituted a committee to examine the auto industry's demand for including more components in the production-linked incentive scheme for automobile and auto components, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Tuesday.

"A committee has been constituted to examine demands from stakeholders to include more (automotive) components in the scope of the PLI scheme as technology keeps evolving. It will be chaired by an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and have 11 members including those from testing agencies like ARAI and the auto industry," the Heavy Industries Minister told PTI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of a conference on Auto PLI here.

Considering the need of the auto industry, the ministry has extended the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components by one year and incentive will be provided for determined sales for a total of five consecutive financial years, starting from the financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28 and disbursement of incentive will take place in the following financial year.

"The scheme has been successful in attracting proposed investment of Rs 67,690 crore against the target estimate of investment Rs 42,500 crore over a period of five years," an official statement said.

Of this, Rs 13,037 crore has already been invested till December 2023. Applicants have proposed employment generation of 1.48 lakh people against which 28,515 people have gained employment till December 2023.

Also Read

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Global hardware players in talks with local firms to manufacture under PLI

No plan to reopen PLI application window for automobile sector: Govt

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Auto sector will contribute to India's rise as 3rd largest economy: Pandey

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated after Jan: How to update info

Hyundai expects SUVs to account for 65% of its total volumes in 2024

Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices by around 0.45% across models from Jan 16

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :automobile industryautomobile manufacturerPLI scheme

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story