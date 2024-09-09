Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Despite rise in exports, Chinese car sales fall for fifth straight month

Sales fell 1.1 per cent from the same month a year earlier to 1.92 million vehicles, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed

BYD
EV champion BYD set a sales record and US rival Tesla had its best month of 2024. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Passenger vehicle sales in China fell in August for the fifth straight month, industry data showed on Monday, though sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid models rose, helped by subsidies for drivers trading in more polluting vehicles.
 
Sales fell 1.1 per cent from the same month a year earlier to 1.92 million vehicles, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed. That compared with a 3.1 per cent decline in July.
 

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales, however, jumped 43.2 per cent to account for a record 53.5 per cent of total car sales, as local EV champion BYD set a sales record and US rival Tesla had its best month of 2024.
 
Car exports increased 24 per cent after a 20 per cent rise in July.
 
The numbers reflected waning consumer confidence, with first-time car purchases lagging behind trade-ins, the association said last week.
 
Drivers are eligible for a cash subsidy of as much as 20,000 yuan ($2,823) when trading in petrol-powered cars to buy NEVs, while those trading in petrol-powered cars for smaller-engine alternatives are entitled to up to 15,000 yuan.
 

In line with a downshift in consumer spending, local EV majors Nio and Xpeng launched lower-priced brands earlier this year.
Rising EV and plug-in hybrid sales have barely helped with challenges at dealerships that are battling price falls.
 
More than half of dealerships suffered a loss in January-June, with the ratio up 7.3 percentage points from a year prior, data from the China Automobile Dealers Association showed.
 
Money-losing China Grand Automotive Services, the second-largest dealership, was delisted from the Shanghai bourse in August after its stock traded below par value for 20 consecutive days.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

