Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car?



Speaking to Business Standard, Manish Raj Singhania, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), confirmed that discounts are indeed back. Industry sources say that discounts are almost close to the 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels.

Discounts are back for car buyers. Dealerships across brands are offering discounts in the range of Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending on the car model and location of the dealership.