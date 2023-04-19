Home / Industry / Auto / Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car?

Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car?

Dealers across brands are slashing prices by Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending car model

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car?

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Discounts are back for car buyers. Dealerships across brands are offering discounts in the range of Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending on the car model and location of the dealership.
Industry sources say that discounts are almost close to the 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels.
Speaking to Business Standard, Manish Raj Singhania, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), confirmed that discounts are indeed back.

Topics :Carsautomobile industryAuto sector

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume

Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door, 4-wheel drive Jimny at Auto Expo 2023

Unpaid subsidies worth Rs 1,200 cr leading to liquidity crisis: SMEV

EV industry body seeks Parl's intervention in release of pending subsidies

Independent houses, charging infra boosting EV popularity in non-metros

TVS Motor announces launch of NTORQ 125 race edition in Philipppines

Auto Q4 preview: Ebitda margins expected to rise for 4th quarter in a row

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story