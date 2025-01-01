Domestic PV wholesales increase by 11% in December to 320,000 units

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in the Indian automobile industry rose by 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in December to 320,000 units, driven by strong demand for SUVs, a robust recovery in the urban market, year-end discounts, and solid sales of CNG-powered cars.

In the calendar year 2024, domestic PV wholesales stood at 4.3 million units, recording Y-o-Y growth of about 4.7 per cent. "At the beginning of the year, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) had forecast that PV volume growth in 2024 would be four to five per cent due to the high base effect. The final numbers are in line with the forecast," said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

"There were elections in the first half of this year, and during the summer season, people stayed indoors. The situation turned around for PV makers from the festival season onwards (September-October)," he added.

The demand for SUVs continues to grow in the automobile industry. "The SUV's share in the annual PV volume sales of the industry stood at about 55 per cent in 2024, compared to less than 50 per cent last year," Banerjee said.

Banerjee noted that domestic PV volume sales for the industry in December 2023 were 288,169 units. "In December 2024, we estimate the industry's PV volume sales to be around 320,000 units, give or take 5,000 units, indicating growth of approximately 11-11.5 per cent," he added.

MSIL's domestic PV wholesales in December 2024 stood at 130,117 units, reflecting robust Y-o-Y growth of 24.2 per cent. Banerjee attributed this performance to the company’s efforts to reduce dealer inventory significantly. In August, dealers held approximately 38 days of stock. "During the AGM in August, we set a goal to reduce network stock to 10 days. Currently, they have nine days of stock," he said.

While elections and heat impacted urban sales in the first half of 2024, MSIL recorded strong urban sales in the last quarter alongside rural areas. However, overall urban volume sales remained flat for the year, while rural volume sales increased by about 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Banerjee noted that MSIL's CNG sales have grown steadily month-on-month. In 2024, the company sold approximately 576,000 CNG cars, marking Y-o-Y growth of 33 per cent.

Tata Motors’ domestic PV wholesales rose by 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 44,289 units in December 2024. Shailesh Chandra, managing director of PV and EV divisions at Tata Motors, said, “The PV industry posted moderate growth in 2024 and is expected to touch a sales volume of 4.3 million units, driven by strong growth in the SUV segment and sustained traction for emission-friendly powertrains.”

Hyundai's domestic PV wholesales declined by 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 42,208 units in December 2024. Meanwhile, Toyota's domestic PV wholesales increased by 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y in December 2024, with overall volume sales in 2024 surging by 40 per cent Y-o-Y to 326,329 units.

"We are immensely proud to close 2024 with a record-breaking performance, achieving an impressive 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The SUV and MPV segments were key contributors, growing by 20 per cent over the same period last year," said Sabari Manohar, vice-president, sales, service, and used car business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.