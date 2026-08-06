E20 effect: Petrol car market share dips, CNG leads alternative fuel charge

Total EV retail sales also touched 327,901 units — the highest for any month in history — with 2Ws and commercial vehicle EV volumes touching all-time records, taking overall EV penetration to about 12.7 per cent from 9.6 per cent a year ago. The E20 fuel blending programme is part of the Centre's strategy to increase ethanol use in transport fuels, and reduce dependence on imported crude oil. In the last few months, concerns were raised by consumers, political parties, and industry bodies over the quality of E20 fuel and its potential impact on vehicle engines.

The rise of alternative fuel was evident in PVs across the country, with CNG overtaking conventional fuel in several states, according to an exclusive data accessed by Business Standard. In Haryana, the share of CNG increased from 36.2 per cent in July 2025 to 43.17 per cent in July 2026. During the same time, CNG increased from 31.63 per cent to 38.46 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 29.35 per cent to 34.86 per cent in Rajasthan, 34.75 per cent to 37.72 per cent in Maharashtra, 38.9 per cent to 40.58 per cent in Gujarat, and 27.27 per cent to 31.20 per cent in Delhi. Interestingly, in July, the share of petrol in Haryana was 28.24 per cent (36.25 per cent in July 2025), Uttar Pradesh at 33.11 per cent (39.59 per cent), Rajasthan at 26.35 per cent (36.02 per cent), Maharashtra at 27.08 per cent (32.47 per cent), Gujarat at 26.19 per cent (29.22 per cent), and Delhi at 36.97 per cent versus 48.78 per cent last year. In Delhi, the shift was largely towards EVs, where the share increased from 8.32 per cent last year to 16.56 per cent in July this year.