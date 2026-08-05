Audi India targets doubling India luxury-car share in three years

The Q3 and A5 will be locally assembled, while the Q9 will initially enter India as a completely built unit (CBU). Audi is also evaluating local assembly of the Q9.

The carmaker will launch the new-generation Q3 compact SUV in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, followed by the A5 sedan in the first half of 2027 and the Q9 full-size flagship SUV in the second half.

This comes as the German carmaker seeks to revive sales through product expansion, spanning entry-luxury models and a new flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV), alongside network growth and sharper focus on customer retention.

Audi India plans to double its share of the country’s luxury-car market from around 8 per cent over the next three years.

Audi expects sales to remain broadly flat in 2026 before returning to growth in 2027 as the new models begin contributing.

The turnaround plan follows two years of declining sales. Audi’s India retail sales fell 26.6 per cent to 5,816 units in 2024 from 7,931 units in 2023 and another 22.5 per cent to 4,510 units in 2025. This is an overall decline of around 43 per cent in two years.

“We want to double our market share, which is currently at about 8 per cent in the luxury space, in the next three years, step by step,” Audi India brand director Balbir Singh Dhillon told Business Standard.

The Q3, historically one of Audi’s highest-selling models in India, will arrive during the festival season. The Q3 and A5 are expected to be its principal volume drivers.

“Our entry point for customers is either the Q3 or the A4, and we have sold almost equal numbers of both models in India. We are trying to address first-time luxury buyers through the A5 and Q3,” Dhillon added.

The Q3 and A5 will renew Audi’s offerings at the entry end of the luxury market. The A5 will succeed the A4 and be positioned somewhat higher in size and price.

While the Q9 will initially be imported, Audi is “very seriously” evaluating local assembly to lower its price and widen the addressable market.

“We did not have an option above the Q7 for these customers. The Q9 will offer the next level of luxury and internal comfort,” Dhillon said.

Audi has sold more than 10,000 Q7s in India and a similar number of A6 sedans, giving it an existing customer pool for the Q9.

At the other end, the six- or seven-seater Q9 will take Audi into the full-size luxury-SUV segment above the Q7. The Q9 would be competing with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

Audi expects clarity on the localisation proposal over the next few months. Locally-manufactured vehicles already account for more than 90 per cent of its India sales, a ratio it intends to maintain.

An imported internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle priced above $40,000 attracts Customs duty of 110 per cent, besides 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST) and registration charges, he said.

Audi has not set a timeline for Indian assembly or disclosed the volumes required to justify the investment. “Even if the volumes are a little lower, it may make sense to make the car in India so that we can offer it to a wider set of customers,” Dhillon said.

The Q9 is manufactured globally at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The company is discussing its next EV plan with headquarters, including a locally assembled model at a lower price point. Its earlier imported EVs cost more than ₹1 crore because of high duties, limiting its addressable market, Dhillon said.

Audi will continue to focus on petrol vehicles and battery-electric mobility. It currently has no electric car on sale after exhausting its allocation of imported electric vehicles (EVs).

“The FTA may open up more opportunities, but the fine print is not yet in public domain. It will not change our business model,” Dhillon said.

The proposed India–European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) could allow Audi to import more models at lower duties, but would remain complementary to its localisation-led strategy.

Supply constraints, ageing models hit sales

Dhillon attributed the decline since 2023 to supply-chain constraints, ageing products and gaps created as models reached the end of their life cycles.

“Some of our products have been towards the end of their life cycle. Eventually, there is no more supply of those cars,” he said.

Foreign-exchange movements also forced price increases. According to Dhillon, the rupee depreciated against the euro by around 3–4 per cent in 2024, 19 per cent in 2025 and another 7 per cent so far in 2026.