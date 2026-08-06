Govt's V2V communication proposal may slow industry, says Maruti's Bhargava

On the debate around ethanol-blended petrol, he said, “There is a lot of misinformation. The engine itself does not require any significant change if you move from E10 to E20.” Some parts made of rubber may react to ethanol and need to be changed, which Maruti Suzuki has done, he said. “What is not in control is ethanol getting contaminated with chlorides, which is causing a problem and giving E20 a bad name,” he said, adding that the government is taking action. “However, scaling up ethanol-mixed fuels could be a problem, the biggest being fuel distribution at petrol stations,” Bhargava said.