Electric cargo three-wheeler vehicle Greaves Eltra launched: Details here

Greaves Eltra provides a power capability of 9.5 kW at peak performance and also integrates a 10.8 kWh battery pack

BS Web Team New Delhi
Greaves Eltra

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Electric vehicle maker Greaves Electric Mobility on Friday announced the launch of the electric cargo three-wheeler vehicle Greaves Eltra. The company is offering Greaves Eltra in aqua blue, neon green, martian orange, and lunar white colours. The 6.2-inch digital cluster of the vehicle is equipped with Bluetooth and technology integration capabilities. Greaves Eltra will be available throughout the country via Greaves Electric Mobility's nationwide network.

"Driven by the purpose of democratising smart and sustainable mobility in India, we are proud to announce the launch of Greaves Eltra. With an established ecosystem of aftersales support, spare parts availability, and financing options, of the group, we guarantee a world-class ownership experience to all our customers," Sanjay Behl, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Electric Mobility Business, said.

Greaves Eltra: Features

Greaves Eltra provides a power capability of 9.5 kW at peak performance. The electric vehicle also integrates a 10.8 kWh battery pack. Greave Eltra also covers over 100 km per charge. The vehicle has a factory-fitted delivery box, providing 140 cubic feet of storage capacity. Greaves Eltra delivers a robust torque of 49 Nm and showcases 12-degree gradeability. The Greaves Eltra is also equipped with features like geolocation and geofencing, vehicle and driver performance management, end-to-end fleet management, and remote diagnostics.

The company said in the release that Greaves Eltra guarantees optimal efficiency for seamless cargo transportation and is engineered to optimise delivery routes, reduce downtime, and enhance the overall efficiency of last-mile logistics operations. 

Topics :Electric VehiclesPassenger VehiclesCargoBS Web ReportsAuto industry moving towards EV

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

