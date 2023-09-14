Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh

Auto major Tata Motors has launched the facelift for its best-selling compact SUV, Nexon, at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second facelift of the Tata Nexon, as the car got its first facelift in 2020.

Tata Nexon facelift: What has changed?

While the Nexon maintains its smart, tough, compact SUV looks, its latest design appears to have drawn inspiration from the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts. The new Nexon now gets a split-headlamp setup with the headlights placed in the trapezoidal housing, and the daytime running lights (DRLs) on the top.

The alloys of the Nexon also get a new design language which looks more "EV-suited". Dimension-wise, the car has not changed much, with its length increased by only two millimetres and height by 14. The width, on the other hand, is now 7 mm less than the outgoing model.

The wheelbase and the ground clearance of the Nexon remain the same at 2,498 and 208 millimetres. The boot carrying capacity of the Nexon is now 32 litres more at 382 litres.

Inside the car, the AC vents get a more angular treatment. The centre console now gets fewer physical buttons as a touch-based panel has replaced them. The dashboard gets leather inserts and a carbon-fibre-like finish.

Tata Nexon facelift: A larger touchscreen

The top trim of the Nexon now gets a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen and a similarly sized instrument cluster. In a segment first feature, the instrument cluster also shows navigation-related information apart from on the touchscreen.

The car also gets a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, a wireless charger, and ventilated front seats. An air purifier, and a sunroof that spoken instructions can control.

Tata Nexon facelift: Powertrain and transmission

Powering the Nexon facelift is the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120hp and 170 Nm. The car also gets a diesel engine, a 1.5-litre unit that produces 115 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options get a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. However, the petrol Nexon is also available with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which comes with paddle shifters.