Electric scooter sales take a plunge in June on FAME-II subsidy cut

Ather Energy, which had seen a substantial rise in the registration of its electric two-wheelers in May (14,271) has plummeted to 1127 registrations so far in June. And the collective numbers of Hero Electric and Okinawa is a mere 1657 for the first half of June, compared to 4479 for the entire month of May. The government last month reduced the FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 a kWh and also capped the subsidy from 40 per cent of factory price to only 15 per cent. This has forced manufacturers like Ather, Ola, TVS, Bajaj and others to increase their electric scooter prices by Rs 6000 to Rs 32,000, depending on the model. Most of them are absorbing a substantial part of the loss of subsidy, which ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 a vehicle.

The leader of the pack, Ola Electric, is also way behind matching its performance in May when it hit registrations of 24,646. Till June 15, its numbers are a mere 5150. In other words, it will have to sell nearly four times that number of EVs in the next 15 days to come up to its May performance.