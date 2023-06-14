Home / Industry / Auto / Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V premium bike at Rs 1.27 lakh onwards

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched its new Xtreme 160R 4V premium motorcycle with prices starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched its new Xtreme 160R 4V premium motorcycle with prices starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163cc BS-VI phase II and E20 compliant engine that generates a maximum power output of 16.9 Ps, the company said in a statement.

It comes in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro priced at Rs 1,27,300, Rs 1,32,800 and Rs 1,36,500, respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company added.

"We are going to introduce a series of class-defining products in the premium motorcycle space and the launch of Xtreme 160R 4V is the first in a series of launches lined up through the year," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

He further said, "While the X-range of motorcycles has given us a massive edge, there is a strong focus on growing our volumes in the higher engine capacity segment with differentiated offerings. Our new launches will also help grow the category in the coming months."

The bike is equipped with tech-enabled features such as remote immobilisation, geo fence, and in-app navigation services, among others through the Hero Connect 2.0, the statement said.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

