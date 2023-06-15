Hero launches its 160R 4V priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, bookings start today

Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of its Xtreme 160R 4V in India, starting at a price of Rs 1.27 lakh on Wednesday, June 14. The range-topping variant of the motorcycle costs Rs 1.32 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

The highlight of the vehicle is its 163CC, a more powerful 4-valve engine that can run on E20 fuel. E20 fuel refers to a mixture of petrol and ethanol containing 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol. The engine returns 16.9 Ps at 8,500 rpm and produces a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 pm.

Hero claimed class-leading acceleration figures of 0-60 kmph in just 4.41 seconds. Additionally, the company said that the bike offers best-in-class timings for a quarter-mile drag race.

The Xtreme 160R comes with an all-new 37mm KYB USD fork suspension set-up which gives it a beefed-up stance to the front tyre of the bike. The bike also has a 7-step Pre-Load adjustable rear suspension to offer better stability and control at higher speeds. However, the USD is only offered in the range-topping variant, Connected 2.0.

For agility, Hero has kept the weight of the motorcycle low at 145kg.

The bike is available in both single and split-seat options. The bike also gets a redesigned full-LED headlight. The switchgear on the bike is taken from the updated Hero Xpulse 200 4V and gives a premium feel, an Autocar India report said.

The bike is offered in three variants and comes with different colour options:

It also comes with good-to-have features like navigation services, real-time vehicle tracking and the option to share location.