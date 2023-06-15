Home / Industry / Auto / Hero launches its 160R 4V priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, bookings start today

For agility, Hero has kept the weight of the motorcycle low at 145kg

Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of its Xtreme 160R 4V in India, starting at a price of Rs 1.27 lakh on Wednesday, June 14. The range-topping variant of the motorcycle costs Rs 1.32 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.
Xtreme 160R 4V engine

The highlight of the vehicle is its 163CC, a more powerful 4-valve engine that can run on E20 fuel. E20 fuel refers to a mixture of petrol and ethanol containing 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol. The engine returns 16.9 Ps at 8,500 rpm and produces a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 pm.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero claimed class-leading acceleration figures of 0-60 kmph in just 4.41 seconds. Additionally, the company said that the bike offers best-in-class timings for a quarter-mile drag race.

A new suspension set-up
The Xtreme 160R comes with an all-new 37mm KYB USD fork suspension set-up which gives it a beefed-up stance to the front tyre of the bike. The bike also has a 7-step Pre-Load adjustable rear suspension to offer better stability and control at higher speeds. However, the USD is only offered in the range-topping variant, Connected 2.0.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

For agility, Hero has kept the weight of the motorcycle low at 145kg.
The bike is available in both single and split-seat options. The bike also gets a redesigned full-LED headlight. The switchgear on the bike is taken from the updated Hero Xpulse 200 4V and gives a premium feel, an Autocar India report said.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

It also comes with good-to-have features like navigation services, real-time vehicle tracking and the option to share location.
The bike is offered in three variants and comes with different colour options:

Standard: Blazing sports Red, Matt Slate Black
Connected 2.0: Matt Slate Black

Pro: Neon Shooting Star and Matt Slate Black

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

