Electric vehicle sales jump 17% to 169,931 units in January: FADA data

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country surged 19.4 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 17.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 169,931 units in January, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). FADA collects data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and 1,375 of the 1,436 regional transport offices. While passenger vehicles and two-wheelers registered double-digit growth, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers recorded single-digit Y-o-Y and M-o-M growth. Sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers in January were 11,266, 97,734, 972, and 59,959 units, an increase of 32.3 per cent, 33.2 per cent, 39.3 per cent, and 0.8 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

In the two-wheeler retail segment, the highest sales of 24,336 units were by Ola Electric, recording an M-o-M increase of 76.7 per cent. The company’s sales, however, dipped nearly 25 per cent Y-o-Y. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto recorded a jump of 55 per cent and 95.6 per cent Y-o-Y in their sales.

In the case of passenger vehicles, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor saw a substantial rise in their monthly sales. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, however, witnessed a dip compared to last year. The same was the case for these two electric vehicle makers in their commercial vehicle sales.

The second half of 2024 saw higher EV sales, peaking in October at 219,482 units, the highest monthly figure of the year. Sales, however, dipped in November and December to 192,575 and 132,302 units (till December 29), but monthly sales remained above 100,000 units throughout the year.

Last year’s growth received a fresh push as the Ministry of Heavy Industries reinstated subsidies for cargo electric three-wheelers (e3Ws) under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for the remainder of the current financial year (FY25). However, the subsidy, previously halted after annual targets for FY25 were achieved, has been revised downward to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000 per vehicle.

The industry sold 80,546 units within months of the scheme’s launch.

FADA anticipates a significant rise in market share across all segments.

“Electric vehicle retails continued their strong trajectory in January, reflecting growing consumer acceptance and robust original equipment manufacturer (OEM) commitment to clean mobility. The recent Bharat Mobility Global Expo strongly reflected this shift, with the spotlight firmly on green-energy vehicles and an industry determined to accelerate the shift towards green energy. With over 30–35 new EV launches expected this year, we anticipate a notable rise in market share across all segments—from two- and three-wheelers to passenger and commercial vehicles. The future for electric mobility looks exceedingly bright, and we believe it will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s automotive landscape in the months to come,” said C S Vigneshwar, FADA president.

The EV market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 43 per cent, reaching 932,000 units by 2030. Of this, 61 per cent of the demand is projected to come from electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Nitin Gadkari, road transport and highways minister, said last year that EV sales in the local market are expected to grow to 10 million units by the turn of the decade, generating employment for 5 million people.