FAME investigation paves way for indigenous EVs, fair competition: OEMs

Leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are hopeful that the crackdown by Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on companies violating the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme would help further indigenizse the industry and would lead to wider adoption of EVs in the country.

The majority of automotive manufacturers say the crackdown on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) selling Chinese products labeled as Indian has created a level playing field for indigenous players.



OEMs with big pockets were duping the system by labeling their Chinese imports as indigenous products to take advantage of government incentives meant for locally manufactured EVs. The probe has instilled faith in players who were adhering to high-quality domestic products, automotive manufacturers say.

“The aim of the FAME-II scheme was to create an EV ecosystem in the country. But, some OEMs, instead of bringing investment, employment, and technology, focused on buying cheap raw materials from China. The crackdown has led to a more self-reliant and indigenised EV market,” said Sanjay Popli, chairman, Victory Electric.



Victory Electric was one of the 13 OEMs under the ministry’s PMP violation probe. The Bahadurgarh-headquartered firm was given a clean chit by the ministry last month. Not just Victory Electric, five others — Okaya EV, Kinetic Green, Jitendra New EV, Thukral Electric, and Avon Cycles — have also received certificates of exoneration from the government.

Though the government has exonerated those who have not violated the norms, it has sent recovery notices worth Rs 469 crore to those found using imported parts. A total of seven firms — Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles (Greaves Cotton), Benling India, Revolt, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto — have been sent such notices.



Though Revolt has agreed to repay the Rs 44 crore it had claimed under the scheme, others like Hero Electric and Benling India have questioned the government’s testing mechanism. “The investigations were conducted in an ad-hoc and unscientific manner, and their reliability might be compromised due to data being obtained from a stolen source,” a Hero Electric spokesperson said. Benling India echoed Hero Electric’s statement and said “investigation has been carried out without technical basis.”

Though Hero Electric and Benling India have questioned the investigation process, all those who have received a clean chit say it was thorough and based on the documents submitted by them.



“Investigation was done in our presence. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) brought vehicles from our existing customers and did a strip-down test. Each product was selected randomly and was checked with the invoices we provided,” said Jitender Thukral, co-founder, Thukral Electric Bikes.

Rajesh Sabharwal, general manager e-bike sales, Avon Cycles resonated Thukral words and said, “ICAT not just checked our invoice but also contacted our customers for their review. Those who have done nothing wrong have been given a clean chit.”



A ray of hope

Amid ongoing investigations, some key EV manufacturers have voiced optimism, believing that the stringent action taken by the MHI will create a level playing field in the industry.



“Unethical practices not only compromise fair competition but also hinder the growth of genuinely indigenous EV manufacturers. The MHI’s actions should have come much earlier,” said Popli, adding “The investigation has given us an opportunity to compete fairly and further strengthen our commitment to quality indigenous EVs.

The EV industry in the country which had grown significantly in recent years, faced a setback in the backdrop of FAME investigations. Apart from the PMP violation, the government has also ordered Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida to repay Rs 288 crore to customers, whom they had billed for “offboard charger.”



Industry players say the government’s proactive stance and firm action against non-compliant companies is expected to send a strong message across the industry, encouraging other manufacturers to invest in research, development, and domestic production of EVs.

With the revival of sales in July, automotive manufacturers are also hopeful that the recovery is in sight now. The overall electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled in the first half of July to 26,401 units from 12,519 units sold during the same period in June.



Industry players also feel that with the government releasing the halted subsidy of firms under probe and its plans to introduce the third phase of FAME, the domestic EV sector will witness a paradigm shift with an increased focus on innovation, quality, and fair competition.

“A constructive dialogue has already begun for a potential review and extension of the demand incentive scheme in the form of the FAME-III scheme, which will give a push to the domestic EV industry. Halted claim disbursement will also help boost sales during the festive season,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green.



