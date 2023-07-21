Home / Industry / Auto / Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
The face-lift of the popular mid-sized SUV Kia Seltos will be sold at a price of Rs 10.89-19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the company has revealed. The car will be sold in 18 variants which include both diesel and petrol-powered engine options.

In an announcement made on July 15, Kia India said that the company has already received 13,424 bookings for the updated version of the Seltos. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special programme to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock high-priority delivery for the new potential buyers, a PTI report quoted the car maker as saying.

Kia started the bookings for the updated Seltos on July 14. Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, Tae-Jin said, "We are confident that the new Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry."

Kia Seltos: Specifications

Kia Seltos continues to use its earlier 1,5-litre naturally-aspirated powertrain which produces 115hp and 144Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a diesel engine which returns 116hp and 250Nm. For those desiring some extra thrill on the roads, the Seltos also gets a turbo-petrol engine that produces 160hp and 253Nm of peak torque. The car comes with three transmission options which include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, or a 6-speed CVT gearbox.

The South Korean car manufacturer originally launched Seltos in June 2019 and made a superb entry into the Indian car market. The car was priced between Rs 9.69-15.99 lakh and came feature-loaded. Seltos became an instant hit among Indian car buyers.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

