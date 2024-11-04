Festive boost: Major two-wheeler makers see sales jump in October

Major two-wheeler manufacturers in India witnessed a double-digit increase in domestic sales in October, driven by festive fervour.

Industry giants like TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, and Royal Enfield recorded a rise in domestic sales, ranging between 13 per cent and 26 per cent, due to the growing consumer demand for two-wheelers during the season. However, Bajaj Auto faced a decline in domestic numbers despite the festive boom.

The Chennai-based manufacturer TVS Motor Company led the festive charge, achieving a 13 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in domestic sales. The company sold 390,489 units in October 2024, compared to 344,957 units in the same month last year. TVS also saw its electric vehicle (EV) segment grow by 45 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting rising consumer interest in sustainable mobility options.

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, also recorded a stellar festive period, with a 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in domestic sales. The company sold 657,403 units this October, boosted by its "Grand Indian Festival of Trust" campaign. The company also achieved its highest-ever Dhanteras sales day, helping it tap into demand in both urban and rural areas, especially in popular segments like the 100cc and 125cc motorcycles.

Royal Enfield joined the festive success, reporting a 26 per cent growth in domestic sales as the company sold 101,886 motorcycles in October 2024, up from 80,958 units in October 2023. This marks Royal Enfield’s highest-ever monthly sales, reflecting strong demand for its classic and new models during the festive season.

Bajaj Auto, however, experienced an 8 per cent decline in its domestic two-wheeler sales, reporting 255,909 units sold in October 2024. The dip in sales came as the company earlier revealed that festival season demand for motorcycle sales during Dussehra was weaker than expected, growing 2 per cent against an initial expectation of 6 to 8 per cent growth.

“While factors like delayed monsoons and elections may have played a role, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reason. Demand in the southern and eastern regions has been muted, while the central and northern areas have shown some resilience,” explained Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, following the Q2FY25 earnings.

India’s motorcycle manufacturers also saw encouraging growth in export markets this October. TVS Motor Company recorded a 16 per cent increase in two-wheeler exports, rising to 87,670 units, while Hero MotoCorp marked a 43 per cent rise Y-o-Y, as its models found increasing demand in global markets. Bajaj Auto posted a 24 per cent growth in two-wheeler exports, reaching 158,463 units. Royal Enfield, too, enjoyed remarkable growth, with exports surging by 150 per cent, driven by its expanding brand presence in markets across South Asia and Latin America.