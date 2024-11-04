Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki passenger car output falls 16%, utility vehicle rises 33%

Maruti Suzuki passenger car output falls 16%, utility vehicle rises 33%

Similarly, production of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor were lower at 75,007 units compared to 90,783 units in the same month

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India
Total passenger vehicle production was marginally higher at 1,73,662 units against 1,73,230 units in October 2023. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India cut production of its passenger cars by 16 per cent last month but increased those of utility vehicles by 33 per cent compared to October 2023, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its passenger cars production stood at 89,174 units last month against 1,06,190 units in October 2023, down 16 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in the filing.

On the other hand, production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, XL6 and those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, rose 33.18 per cent to 72,339 units from 54,316 units in the year-ago month.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso was down at 12,787 units last month against 14,073 units in October 2023.

Similarly, production of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor were lower at 75,007 units compared to 90,783 units in the same month last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw production inched up marginally at 1,380 units last month over 1,334 units in the year-ago period, the filing said.

More From This Section

PV wholesale up by 2% in Oct; retail sales posts 20% rise on festive push

SUV sales a bright spot in carmakers' October dispatches to dealers

Oct vehicles sale: Hyundai, JSW MG's sales up, Tata Motors' marginally down

Auto sales see mid-to-high single-digit growth during Navratras; rural lag

EU to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its car industry: Report

Total passenger vehicle production was marginally higher at 1,73,662 units against 1,73,230 units in October 2023.

Overall vehicle production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, was higher last month at 1,77,312 units from 1,76,437 units in October 2023, the company said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki aims to boost festive sales with November wedding surge

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: PAT up 47% to Rs 3,650 cr on high demand of SUVs

Suzuki frames strategy for next 10 yrs for various markets including India

Registration fee waiver in UP to spur hybrid car sales? What Nomura says

Maruti Suzuki zooms 6%, sees sharpest intra-day gain in 2 yrs; details here

Topics :Maruti Suzuki AutoAuto industry Indiapassenger carutility vehicles

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story