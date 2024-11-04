Maruti Suzuki passenger car output falls 16%, utility vehicle rises 33%

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India cut production of its passenger cars by 16 per cent last month but increased those of utility vehicles by 33 per cent compared to October 2023, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its passenger cars production stood at 89,174 units last month against 1,06,190 units in October 2023, down 16 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in the filing.

On the other hand, production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, XL6 and those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, rose 33.18 per cent to 72,339 units from 54,316 units in the year-ago month.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso was down at 12,787 units last month against 14,073 units in October 2023.

Similarly, production of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor were lower at 75,007 units compared to 90,783 units in the same month last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw production inched up marginally at 1,380 units last month over 1,334 units in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Total passenger vehicle production was marginally higher at 1,73,662 units against 1,73,230 units in October 2023.

Overall vehicle production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, was higher last month at 1,77,312 units from 1,76,437 units in October 2023, the company said.