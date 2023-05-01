

Elaborating on its expansion plans in the Indian car market, Citroen Brand CEO Thierry Koskas told Autocar India (AI) that so far, we have a small footprint in India with only 30 dealers, but that is going to change soon as Citroen is planning to double its dealership network with the launch of C3 Aircross. The CEO informed AI that the company will have 100 dealerships across India by the end of 2023. The French carmaker Citroen has announced the global debut of its SUV C3 Aircross in India. The C3 Aircross will be Citroen's fourth model in India after it launched its C5 Aircross, C3 hatchback, and eC3. The latest in its line-up, C3 Aircross SUV, will likely be available in India in the second half of 2023. It is expected to bolster Citroen's offering in the country further.

Citroen C3 Aircross - Its platform, size

The C3 Aircross is based on Citroen's modular CMP platform. While the Aircross shares the initials of its name with Citroen's C3 hatchback, the resemblance stops there. With around 4300 mm in length, the C3 Aircross is significantly larger than the C3 hatchback. It comes with a usual five-seat arrangement and an optional five plus two seating option.





Citroen C3 - Interiors and comfort The C3 Aircross features a wheelbase of 2671 mm, which is longer than the Hyundai Creta's. A longer wheelbase suggests more room cabin space. With a ground clearance of 200 mm, the C3 Aircross should inspire confidence on bad patches of roads. Its top variants will come with stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.



It comes with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. However, it lacks good-to-have features when compared with other similarly-priced vehicles in the segment. The lack of automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and sunroof take away the feel-good quotient from the C3 Aircross. Apart from a two-seating configuration option, the C3 Aircross has a 444-litre boot carrying capacity with its five-seater variant. Whereas, with the seven-seater option, with the third-row folded flat, the boot is a larger 511-litres.

C3 Aircross - Engine and transmission

The C3 Aircross comes powered with only one engine option, which is the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that produces 110 hp and 190 Nm of torque. This is the same powertrain Citroen offers in some variants of its smaller hatchback C3. The powertrain comes mated with a six-speed manual gearbox. The option of an automatic is likely to be offered in future.